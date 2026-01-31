Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.