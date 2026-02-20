FireTail AI Inventory is a commercial ai spm tool by FireTail. Mirror Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Mirror Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams managing sprawling AI adoption across multiple departments will get the most from FireTail AI Inventory; it's the only tool that surfaces shadow LLM usage and tracks what data actually flows into third-party models in real time. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM functions effectively, giving you both asset discovery and continuous monitoring without manual catalog maintenance. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet moved beyond occasional ChatGPT usage or if you need downstream controls on LLM outputs; FireTail excels at visibility and inventory, not prompt filtering or response guardrails.
Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Inventory vs Mirror Security for your ai spm needs.
FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..
Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox