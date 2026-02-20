FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..

Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.