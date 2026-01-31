Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.