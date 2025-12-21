Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.