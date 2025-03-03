Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats
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Common questions about comparing F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX vs Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP differentiates with OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX and Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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