Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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