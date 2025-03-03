F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.