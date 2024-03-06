Express-brute is built for Node.js teams protecting REST APIs where a lightweight, stateless rate-limiting layer is enough to stop credential stuffing and basic brute-force attacks at the route level. The 568 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real production use in shops that don't need distributed state or advanced behavioral analysis. Skip this if you're running microservices at scale or need account lockout logic that survives service restarts; express-brute stores attempt counts in memory, which breaks across load-balanced instances without external persistence configured.

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs from both volumetric and application-layer attacks should evaluate Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting for its AI-driven threshold adjustment, which adapts to legitimate traffic patterns without manual tuning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.IR and DE.CM, meaning it handles both infrastructure resilience and continuous anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if you need brute force prevention at scale across hundreds of endpoints; the two-person vendor limits support depth for complex multi-tenant configurations.