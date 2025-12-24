Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. express-brute is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Express-brute is built for Node.js teams protecting REST APIs where a lightweight, stateless rate-limiting layer is enough to stop credential stuffing and basic brute-force attacks at the route level. The 568 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real production use in shops that don't need distributed state or advanced behavioral analysis. Skip this if you're running microservices at scale or need account lockout logic that survives service restarts; express-brute stores attempt counts in memory, which breaks across load-balanced instances without external persistence configured.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs express-brute for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
express-brute: A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Protection is developed by 42Crunch. express-brute is open-source with 568 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Protection and express-brute serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Protection is Commercial while express-brute is Free, express-brute is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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