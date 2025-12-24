42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting: Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.