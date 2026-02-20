Exostar PolicyPro is a commercial policy management tool by Exostar. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Defense contractors and supply chain vendors managing CMMC compliance will find PolicyPro's questionnaire-driven approach saves months versus drafting policies from scratch, since the AI learns your existing control framework and regenerates policies as standards evolve. The tool covers CMMC Levels 1 through 3 with pre-built libraries aligned to NIST SP 800-171, eliminating the guesswork on what documentation actually satisfies auditors. Skip this if your organization needs policy management integrated with access controls or incident response workflows; PolicyPro owns the policy creation layer and stops there.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies.
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Exostar PolicyPro vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox