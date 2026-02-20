Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..

I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.