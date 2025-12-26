Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Evolve Security. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate what's actually exploitable on their external perimeter should use Evolve Security Attack Surface Management. The combination of daily automated discovery with quarterly manual pentesting from offensive SOC analysts cuts through false positives and shadow IT that traditional EASM tools miss, addressing the gaps between ID.AM asset mapping and ID.RA risk assessment that most teams never close. Skip this if you need continuous real-time exploit validation across thousands of assets; Evolve's four annual pentests work best for organizations where quarterly risk cycles match business rhythm.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Evolve Security Attack Surface Management vs SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Evolve Security. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management and SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox