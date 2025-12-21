Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.