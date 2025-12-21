Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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