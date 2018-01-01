Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore. Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.