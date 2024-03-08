Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Eramba is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Intuitem CISO Assistant is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Small to midsize organizations building GRC from scratch should start with Eramba because the open-source model lets you customize workflows without vendor lock-in or six-figure licensing. The free tier includes risk assessments, policy management, and audit trails covering NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions, which means you're not paying per feature or user seat. Skip this if you need pre-built integrations with your existing IT service management tools or want hand-holding through a SOC 2 audit; Eramba requires technical capacity to deploy and configure.
Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing Eramba vs Intuitem CISO Assistant for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Eramba: A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source..
Intuitem CISO Assistant: GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment. Core capabilities include Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Eramba and Intuitem CISO Assistant serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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