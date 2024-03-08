Small to midsize organizations building GRC from scratch should start with Eramba because the open-source model lets you customize workflows without vendor lock-in or six-figure licensing. The free tier includes risk assessments, policy management, and audit trails covering NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions, which means you're not paying per feature or user seat. Skip this if you need pre-built integrations with your existing IT service management tools or want hand-holding through a SOC 2 audit; Eramba requires technical capacity to deploy and configure.

Intuitem CISO Assistant

Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.