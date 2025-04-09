Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Eramba is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Small to midsize organizations building GRC from scratch should start with Eramba because the open-source model lets you customize workflows without vendor lock-in or six-figure licensing. The free tier includes risk assessments, policy management, and audit trails covering NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions, which means you're not paying per feature or user seat. Skip this if you need pre-built integrations with your existing IT service management tools or want hand-holding through a SOC 2 audit; Eramba requires technical capacity to deploy and configure.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Eramba for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Eramba: A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC and Eramba serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Key differences: 6clicks GRC is Commercial while Eramba is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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