Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Intuitem CISO Assistant is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Intuitem CISO Assistant for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Intuitem CISO Assistant: GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment. Core capabilities include Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Intuitem CISO Assistant differentiates with Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities.
6clicks GRC and Intuitem CISO Assistant serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Key differences: 6clicks GRC is Commercial while Intuitem CISO Assistant is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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