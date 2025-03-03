Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is a commercial api security tool by Equixly. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling API portfolios without dedicated API pentesting staff should pick Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker for its ability to run continuous breach simulations without hiring external red teamers. The platform maps your attack surface, executes OWASP Top 10 API tests, and identifies sensitive data exposure in one workflow, covering ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners treat as separate tools. Skip this if your APIs are largely internal and low-traffic; the automation and breach simulation value compounds when you're defending dozens of endpoints under compliance pressure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker differentiates with AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is developed by Equixly. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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