Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.