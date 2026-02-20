Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

Invariant Labs: Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers. built by Invariant Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent behavior inspection and observation, Contextual security layer for AI agents, MCP server security scanning..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.