DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..

Invariant Labs: Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers. built by Invariant Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent behavior inspection and observation, Contextual security layer for AI agents, MCP server security scanning..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.