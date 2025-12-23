DeFi teams and blockchain-native startups building on Ethereum, Polygon, or Algorand should use Entersoft AI AST if manual smart contract audits are too slow for your release cycle. The tool combines automated static analysis with language-specific linting and local node deployment for realistic testing, covering both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls. Skip this if your organization needs general-purpose application security testing beyond smart contracts; Entersoft is deliberately blockchain-focused and won't replace your SAST for traditional codebases.

Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence

Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.