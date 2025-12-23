Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Entersoft AI AST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Entersoft Security. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DeFi teams and blockchain-native startups building on Ethereum, Polygon, or Algorand should use Entersoft AI AST if manual smart contract audits are too slow for your release cycle. The tool combines automated static analysis with language-specific linting and local node deployment for realistic testing, covering both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls. Skip this if your organization needs general-purpose application security testing beyond smart contracts; Entersoft is deliberately blockchain-focused and won't replace your SAST for traditional codebases.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Entersoft AI AST vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Entersoft AI AST: Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Entersoft AI AST differentiates with Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis.
Entersoft AI AST is developed by Entersoft Security. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Entersoft AI AST and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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