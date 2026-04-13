DeFi teams and blockchain-native startups building on Ethereum, Polygon, or Algorand should use Entersoft AI AST if manual smart contract audits are too slow for your release cycle. The tool combines automated static analysis with language-specific linting and local node deployment for realistic testing, covering both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls. Skip this if your organization needs general-purpose application security testing beyond smart contracts; Entersoft is deliberately blockchain-focused and won't replace your SAST for traditional codebases.