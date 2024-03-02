Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.

InsecureShop

Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.