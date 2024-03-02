Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. InsecureShop is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
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Common questions about comparing DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App vs InsecureShop for your mobile app security needs.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
InsecureShop: InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source with 269 GitHub stars. InsecureShop is open-source with 253 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App and InsecureShop serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Education, Android Security, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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