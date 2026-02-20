Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source with 269 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is Free, DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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