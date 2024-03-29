Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. InsecureShop is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs InsecureShop for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
InsecureShop: InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. InsecureShop is open-source with 253 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and InsecureShop serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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