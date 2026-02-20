Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahope is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ahope. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting mobile and desktop endpoints across hybrid environments should consider Ahope's Device Shield and V-Spacer Desktop for their ability to enforce hard isolation without requiring organizations to rebuild their infrastructure. The platform's strength in authentication and access control (PR.AA) plus device-level monitoring (DE.CM) means you're getting preventive enforcement where it matters most on endpoints that leave your network constantly. Skip this if you need mature threat intelligence feeds, formal SOC2 certification, or a vendor with significant North American presence and support footprint; Ahope's smaller team and Asia-Pacific base mean longer incident response windows for Western enterprises.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Ahope vs DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App for your mobile app security needs.
Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahope is developed by Ahope. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source with 269 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahope and DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Ahope is Commercial while DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is Free, DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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