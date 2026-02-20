Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahope is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ahope. InsecureShop is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting mobile and desktop endpoints across hybrid environments should consider Ahope's Device Shield and V-Spacer Desktop for their ability to enforce hard isolation without requiring organizations to rebuild their infrastructure. The platform's strength in authentication and access control (PR.AA) plus device-level monitoring (DE.CM) means you're getting preventive enforcement where it matters most on endpoints that leave your network constantly. Skip this if you need mature threat intelligence feeds, formal SOC2 certification, or a vendor with significant North American presence and support footprint; Ahope's smaller team and Asia-Pacific base mean longer incident response windows for Western enterprises.
Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.
Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Ahope vs InsecureShop for your mobile app security needs.
Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..
InsecureShop: InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahope is developed by Ahope. InsecureShop is open-source with 253 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahope and InsecureShop serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Key differences: Ahope is Commercial while InsecureShop is Free, InsecureShop is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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