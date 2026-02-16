Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. Protect AI Layer is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Security teams protecting AI applications in production need Protect AI Layer because it catches multi-turn attacks and RAG poisoning that static scanning misses entirely. The platform monitors 27 turnkey policies mapped to NIST and MITRE frameworks with automated remediation, covering the full detection-to-response chain that most AI security tools abandon after flagging a problem. Skip this if you're looking for pre-deployment code scanning; Protect AI Layer is runtime-only and assumes your AI app is already running.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Protect AI Layer for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. Protect AI Layer differentiates with Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. Protect AI Layer is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO integrates with Kubernetes, Docker. Protect AI Layer integrates with DataDog, Splunk, Elastic, PagerDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuvity RYNO and Protect AI Layer serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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