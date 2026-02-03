DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection: ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures. built by Happiest Minds. Core capabilities include Multiple algorithm execution for anomaly detection, Feedback-based learning system, Domain-agnostic detection capabilities..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.