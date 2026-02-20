DoveRunner Content Security: Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Multi-DRM cloud-based content protection with multi-region architecture, Serverside A/B forensic watermarking compliant with MovieLabs standards, Real-time watermark extraction and tracking across streaming platforms..

Resolver Moderation for Brands: Social media content moderation service for brand protection and community safety. built by Resolver. Core capabilities include Harmful content detection and classification with 100+ categories, Multi-language support for 50+ languages, 24/7/365 managed moderation service..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.