Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

DoveRunner Content Security: Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Multi-DRM cloud-based content protection with multi-region architecture, Serverside A/B forensic watermarking compliant with MovieLabs standards, Real-time watermark extraction and tracking across streaming platforms..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.