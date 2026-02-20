Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Resolver Moderation for Brands: Social media content moderation service for brand protection and community safety. built by Resolver. Core capabilities include Harmful content detection and classification with 100+ categories, Multi-language support for 50+ languages, 24/7/365 managed moderation service..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.