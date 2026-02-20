Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

DoveRunner Content Security: Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Multi-DRM cloud-based content protection with multi-region architecture, Serverside A/B forensic watermarking compliant with MovieLabs standards, Real-time watermark extraction and tracking across streaming platforms..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.