Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

DoveRunner Content Security: Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Multi-DRM cloud-based content protection with multi-region architecture, Serverside A/B forensic watermarking compliant with MovieLabs standards, Real-time watermark extraction and tracking across streaming platforms..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.