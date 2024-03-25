Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.
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Common questions about comparing dex2jar vs Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for your mobile app security needs.
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dex2jar and Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Smali. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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