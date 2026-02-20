Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs dex2jar for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. dex2jar is open-source with 13,084 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and dex2jar serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while dex2jar is Free, dex2jar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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