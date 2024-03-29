Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs dex2jar for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. dex2jar is open-source with 13,084 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and dex2jar serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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