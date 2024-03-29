Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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