Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Detectify. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detectify Application Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Application Scanning vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Application Scanning differentiates with Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
Detectify Application Scanning is developed by Detectify. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Application Scanning integrates with Jira, Slack. ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Application Scanning and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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