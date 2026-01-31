Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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