Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Detectify Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Detectify Application Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Detectify Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Detectify Application Scanning differentiates with Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Detectify Application Scanning is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Detectify Application Scanning integrates with Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Detectify Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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