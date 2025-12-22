Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. Detectify Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detectify Application Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Detectify Application Scanning for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Detectify Application Scanning differentiates with Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Detectify Application Scanning is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Detectify Application Scanning integrates with Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Detectify Application Scanning serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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