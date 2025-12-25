Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify API Scanning is a commercial api security tool by Detectify. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling API estates who need to find shadow APIs and broken object-level authorization before attackers do should run Detectify API Scanning. The tool's 330,000-payload library and randomized fuzzing methodology catch OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities that signature-based scanners routinely miss, and automated asset discovery means you're actually testing what you own rather than guessing. Skip this if your APIs are mostly SOAP or GraphQL; Detectify is built for REST and will feel narrow in those contexts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Detectify API Scanning vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify API Scanning differentiates with Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Detectify API Scanning is developed by Detectify. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify API Scanning and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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