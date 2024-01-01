Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

Operant MCP Gateway: Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automated MCP tool and AI agent discovery across environments, Real-time traffic monitoring and telemetry for MCP communications, Detection of tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.