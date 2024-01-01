Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

i4 Zero Exfil: Sovereign AI with provable data security. built by i4 Ops. Core capabilities include exfil prevention..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.