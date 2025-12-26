Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
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Common questions about comparing Beyond Identity RealityCheck vs DeepTrust Security for your deepfake detection needs.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status. DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck and DeepTrust Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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