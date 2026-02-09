Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..

DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.