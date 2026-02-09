Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs GetReal Protect for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and GetReal Protect serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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