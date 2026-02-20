authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..

GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.