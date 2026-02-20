Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
authID Deepfake Protection is a commercial deepfake detection tool by authID. GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against deepfake-driven account takeover will get the most from authID Deepfake Protection because it catches both presentation attacks (deepfakes shown to camera) and injection attacks (deepfakes fed through virtual cameras or network streams), not just one. The 99% detection rate with a 1-in-1-billion false match rate on biometric verification means you're stopping synthetic identities without burning out your support team on false positives. Skip this if your organization needs a general-purpose liveness solution for every authentication scenario; authID is purpose-built for high-friction identity verification where deepfake risk justifies the added friction.
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention.
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
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Common questions about comparing authID Deepfake Protection vs GetReal Protect for your deepfake detection needs.
authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Deepfake Protection differentiates with Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence. GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates.
authID Deepfake Protection is developed by authID. GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Deepfake Protection and GetReal Protect serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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