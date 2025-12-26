Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Beyond Identity RealityCheck vs GetReal Protect for your deepfake detection needs.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status. GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck and GetReal Protect serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox