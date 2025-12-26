Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..

GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.